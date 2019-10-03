Azerbaijan designing reserve development strategy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency is designing development models and strategies for each reserve under this agency, Head of the Department of Tourism Policy and Strategy of the State Tourism Agency Elgun Javadov told Trend.

“The issues raised in these models and strategies relate to increasing the attractiveness and accessibility of reserves from the point of view of tourism, providing new packages for travel companies and others,” he added.

Javadov stressed that taking into account the world experience and in accordance with the UNESCO requirements and recommendations, the strategies are also being developed to protect the reserves.

News.Az

