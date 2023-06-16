Azerbaijan destroys Armenian military post to suppress provocation (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia committed a military provocation on the border with Azerbaijan in the direction of Zangilan district on Thursday.

The Armenian armed forces first opened fire on the Azerbaijani border guards from small arms and then used mortars and loitering ammunition, News.Az reports.

In order to suppress the provocation, Azerbaijan’s border guards destroyed the post from where the provocation was carried out by the Armenian military servicemen.

News.Az