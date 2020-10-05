Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan destroys Armenia’s four "Grad" MLRS systems

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan destroys Armenia’s four Grad MLRS systems

The Azerbaijani Army has destroyed four BM-21 "Grad" multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) of the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

“As a result of the strikes by the Azerbaijani army, two BM-21 "Grad" multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) of the 62nd artillery regiment and two MLRS BM-21 "Grad" systems of the 41st artillery regiment of the Armenian armed Forces were destroyed,” the ministry said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      