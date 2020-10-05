Azerbaijan destroys Armenia’s four "Grad" MLRS systems

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Army has destroyed four BM-21 "Grad" multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) of the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

“As a result of the strikes by the Azerbaijani army, two BM-21 "Grad" multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) of the 62nd artillery regiment and two MLRS BM-21 "Grad" systems of the 41st artillery regiment of the Armenian armed Forces were destroyed,” the ministry said.

News.Az