Azerbaijan destroys Armenia’s Grad missile launcher

Grad missile launcher of the Armenian armed forces, which attacked Azerbaijani cities of Barda and Tartar, has been destroyed, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration wrote on his Twitter page.

“Grad missile launcher of Armenia which attacked Azerbaijani cities of Barda and Tartar and attacked civilians was destroyed with precision guided missile. Lives of many innocent civilians saved and potential damage to civil infrastructure was prevented,” Hajiyev wrote.

