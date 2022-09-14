Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan destroys Armenia's S-300 missile system, other military equipment (VIDEO)

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan destroys Armenia's S-300 missile system, other military equipment (VIDEO)

Azerbaijani Army prevented the large-scale provocations of the Armenian armed forces in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, Lachin and Zangilan directions of the state border During the night of September 12 and the morning of September 13, News.Az reports.

The Armenian S-300 missile system, artillery forces, combat posts and ground shelters were destroyed

News.Az presents the video of the destruction of Armenia’s military equipment.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      