Azerbaijan destroys Armenia's S-300 missile system, other military equipment (VIDEO)

Azerbaijani Army prevented the large-scale provocations of the Armenian armed forces in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, Lachin and Zangilan directions of the state border During the night of September 12 and the morning of September 13, News.Az reports.

The Armenian S-300 missile system, artillery forces, combat posts and ground shelters were destroyed

News.Az presents the video of the destruction of Armenia’s military equipment.

News.Az