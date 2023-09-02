Azerbaijan destroys Armenia’s UAV control station

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the morning of September 2, the mobile ground control station of the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) belonging to the Armenian armed forces, attempting to conduct reconnaissance flights over the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Shahbuz and Kalbajar regions, was destroyed, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

It should be noted that the station was used to control UAVs that had been conducting reconnaissance and inflicting strikes at the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in various directions, the Defense Ministry stated.

News.Az