Azerbaijan destroys logistics facilities, combat vehicles of Armenian armed forces (VIDEO)
- 02 Oct 2020 14:12
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 152796
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-destroys-logistics-facilities-combat-vehicles-of-armenian-armed-forces-video Copied
Logistics facilities and combat vehicles transporting weapons and ammunition to the stronghold of the Armenian armed forces on a mountain peak were destroyed by the Azerbaijani armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Friday.