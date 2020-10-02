Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan destroys logistics facilities, combat vehicles of Armenian armed forces (VIDEO)

Logistics facilities and combat vehicles transporting weapons and ammunition to the stronghold of the Armenian armed forces on a mountain peak were destroyed by the Azerbaijani armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Friday.


