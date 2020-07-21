Azerbaijan destroys two Armenian tactical UAVs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Air defense units of the Azerbaijani Air Force have shot down two tactical unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) of the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

On July 21, units of the armed forces of Armenia, using UAVs, at 00.30 am attempted to carry out a reconnaissance flight over the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Agdam district of the front, and at 08.45 am in the morning over the positions in the direction of Tovuz district along the two countries’ border.

Both UAVs of the enemy were immediately detected and destroyed by air defense units of the Azerbaijani Air Force.

News.Az