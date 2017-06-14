Azerbaijan detains 32 trespassers in May

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s border guards detained 32 trespassers in May 2017, the State Border Service told APA.

Of them, 13 are citizens of Azerbaijan, 7 of Uzbekistan, 6 of Bangladesh, 2 of Russia, and one citizen of each of Iran, Moldova, Pakistan and Algeria.



Some 1,253 people were detained in 949 cases of violation of the state border during the reporting period and relevant measures were taken against them.



As many as 379 persons wanted by Azerbaijan’s law-enforcement bodies were detained and handed over to corresponding bodies.



951.3 grams of drug was prevented from being smuggled during the reporting period.



As a result of the operations conducted under the name of "Khash-Khash 2017", 15,873 bushes of narcotic plants were discovered and destroyed in the border areas of Zagatala and Shamkir districts.

A series of operations combating smuggling resulted in the seizure of smuggled goods worth 184,378 manats, including 1 pneumatic pistol, 376 packs of pyrotechnics, 7 boats, 43,500 US dollars, 10,000 euros, 4,528 boxes of cigarettes, 208 mobile phones, 3,914 various medications, 7 brochures with descriptions of Armenia, alcoholic drinks, as well as industrial and agricultural goods.

The operations aimed at strengthening the borders are ongoing.

News.Az

