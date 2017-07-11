Azerbaijan detains 39 trespassers in June

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s border guards detained 39 trespassers in June 2017, the State Border Service told APA.

Of them, 22 are citizens of Azerbaijan, 5 of Uzbekistan, 2 of Iran, 2 of Tajikistan, 2 of Bangladesh, and one citizen of Georgia, Ukraine, Turkey, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, and Congo.



Some 1,522 people were detained in 1,151 cases of violation of the state border during the reporting period and relevant measures were taken against them.



As many as 398 persons wanted by Azerbaijan’s law-enforcement bodies were detained and handed over to corresponding bodies.



95,740 grams of drug was prevented from being smuggled during the reporting period.



A series of operations combating smuggling resulted in the seizure of smuggled goods worth 4,579,256 manats, including 1 pneumatic pistol, 1 gas pistol, 2 shotguns, 174,000 US dollars, 7kg melted gold ingots, 4,870g silver, 148,045 leeches, 5 boats, 5,293 pyrotechnical means, 13,720 boxes of cigarette, 268 cell phones, 1,012 different medications, alcoholic drinks, as well as industrial and agricultural products.

