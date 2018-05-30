Azerbaijan detains foreigners for border trespassing attempt

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a result of border search and operational measures carried out by the State Border Service military servicemen and Ministry of Internal Affairs, Iranian citizen, 31-year-old Vahid Ahmadli, who violated Azerbaijan’s state border with Iran, was detained at settlement No 6 of Jabrayil IDPs in Imishli district on May 25.

During interrogation the trespasser confessed and was found guilty of intentions to illegally cross the state border to guide 5 Bangladeshi citizens, who had officially arrived to Azerbaijan, to Iran, the press service told APA.

As a result of urgent search operations, Bangladeshi citizens 25-year-old Mahammad Calal Uddin, 24-year-old Ahmed Malik Minbarali, 23-year-old Minhaj Uddin Cabed, 19-year-old Abdul Kazim Tolukber and Mahammad Ebad Mozumber were detained as suspects.

Necessary operational and investigative measures are being taken against the detainees.

News.Az

