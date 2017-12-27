Azerbaijan detains Indian citizens accused of aiding illegal migration

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s border guards have detained several people accused of aiding illegal migration along the country’s border with Georgia, the State Border Service’s

Two Indian citizens – Shukla Sarkhar Jitendrakumar (born in 1993) and Shukla Yash Jitendrakumar (born in 1995) – were detained over an attempt to illegally cross the state border between Azerbaijan and Georgia in the direction of Sadikhli village of Aghstafa district on December 15, 2017, said the press service.

As a result of additional measures, a taxi driver who brought the Indian nationals to the border area and Samir Bayramov (born in 1999), who, in collaboration with several Georgians, aided the foreigners to illegally cross the border, were detained.

In addition, an Indian citizen, Singh Sukhvinder, was detained as a suspect while crossing the Azerbaijani-Georgian border at Boyuk-Kesik border checkpoint in Aghstafa district on Dec.17, 2017. During the inspection passports belonging to two Pakistani citizens and two Indian citizens were found on him. In a course of investigation, it was revealed that Sukhvinder also aided illegal migration.

News.Az

News.Az