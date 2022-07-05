Azerbaijan detains Iranian citizens violating state border

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan successfully continues operational search and border protection measures in ensuring the security of the state border, News.az reports citing the Press Center of the State Border Service (SBS).

According to information, on July 1, at 17:45 the border guard serving in the service area of the border outpost located near the village of Garadagli, Beylagan district, discovered the signs indicating a violation of the state border from the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As a result of the complex operation-force measures carried out to search for the border violator with the involvement of service dogs, one person hiding in the area, Siyavush Parvin Israfil oglu, a citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran, born in 1971, was detained.

On July 1, at 09:45, in the service area of the border outpost of the "Goytepe" border detachment located near the village of Avash, Yardimli district, one unknown person violated the state border from the Islamic Republic of Iran in the direction of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The detained person was identified as the son of Mahmoud Javid Mohammadali, a citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran, born in 1985.

Alkateenat Mustafa Hussein Fadhil, a citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iraq, born in 1996, attempted to cross the state border from the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Russian Federation on July 1 at 10:25 p.m. in the service area of the border outpost located near Khanoba village of Khachmaz district of the "Khudat" border detachment and was detained by the border guards.

On July 1, at 10:30 a.m., an unknown person was detained by the border guards while violating the state border from Georgia in the direction of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the service area of the border outpost of the "Zagatala" border detachment located near Sharif village of Balakan district. The detained person was identified as Hasanov Kamil Famil oglu, a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a resident of Goychay district, born in 1991.

Operative-investigative measures are underway on the facts.

