Azerbaijan detains members of transnational criminal group

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani State Security Service continues its operational and investigative measures to combat transnational organized crime

In its statement, the State Security Service said that a transnational organized criminal group that was involved in official document falsification was exposed, News.Az reports.

The criminal group unlawfully leveraged ongoing regional processes to provide Azerbaijani citizens, as well as nationals of other countries, with Ukrainian official documents, allowing them to live in various nations, seek refuge and travel freely without a visa as Ukrainian citizens.

It was established that Nuriyev Ibadat Gahraman oglu, residing in Lviv, Ukraine, and Bagirov Farid Vagif oglu, residing in Istanbul, Türkiye, conspired with others to produce forged Ukrainian passports, identity cards, driver's licenses, and other documents for individuals in exchange for $30,000 in January 2023.

As a result of the state agency's actions, the individuals were detained and transported to the investigation in Azerbaijan.

The suspects were charged with illegal preparation, sale of such fake documents, and other criminal acts to use the right-giving and dismissal certificates and other official documents.

Investigations have also identified persons operating with forged documents in various states.

Currently, intensive investigative and operational measures are being carried out in connection with the mentioned and other related crimes.

News.Az