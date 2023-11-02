Azerbaijan detains suspected Khojaly genocide perpetrator (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The terrorist acts and other heinous crimes committed by illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan are being investigated, the State Security Service of Azerbaijan said in a statement on Thursday, News.Az reports.

In particular, an investigation is underway into the information provided by Madat Babayan in connection with the Khojaly genocide, AzVision.az reprts citing the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.

According to the State Security Service, Babayan, suspected of committing terrorist acts as part of illegal armed groups, was detained and disarmed in Gozlukorpu village of the Kalbajar district, during Azerbaijan’s local anti-terrorist measures in September 2023.

In his testimony, Babayan said that he was involved in the Khojaly genocide in February 1992.

