Azerbaijan detains Turkish citizen for border trespassing

Azerbaijan’s border guards have detained a Turkish national for trespassing the country’s state border with Iran, the State Border Service told APA.

Turkish national Yeniyol Vedat Ferhat (born in 1979), who violated Azerbaijan’s state border, was detained in Shukurlu village of the country’s Jalilabad district.

Necessary operational and investigative measures are underway with respect to the detainee.

