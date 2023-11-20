Azerbaijan detected large number of landmines, booby traps in Karabakh after anti-terror measures - Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 3,000 anti-tank and over 10,000 anti-personnel landmines, as well as a large number of booby traps, have been detected after the local-anti terrorist measures conducted by Azerbaijan in its Karabakh region, said Colonel Anar Eyvazov, spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

The spokesman made the remarks at a briefing jointly organized by the ministries of defense and foreign affairs for representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan.

He pointed out that a large number of weapons and ammunition have been found in civilian cites in Karabakh after the anti-terror measures.

News.Az