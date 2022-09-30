Azerbaijan detects 129 daily coronavirus cases
129 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 213 patients have recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.
Some 4 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 821,444 with 810,587 recoveries and 9,917 deaths, while treatment of 936 others is underway.
A total of 7,249,967 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.