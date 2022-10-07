Azerbaijan detects 90 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

90 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 129 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

No coronavirus-related death has been registered over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 822,027, with 811,508 recoveries and 9,927 deaths, while treatment of 592 others is underway.

A total of 7,269,145 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az