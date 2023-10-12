Azerbaijan detects another house booby-trapped by Armenian separatists in Garabagh (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another house booby-trapped by Armenian separatists while leaving Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region has been detected, News.Az reports.

Footage circulated on social networks shows one of the separatists locking a grenade in the closet of his house.

News.Az presents the footage.

On September 19, Azerbaijan launched local anti-terror measures in its Garabagh region in order to completely disarm illegal Armenian armed formations.

As a result, in less than 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Army managed to take control of more than 90 combat positions of the Armenian armed forces units. At the same time, seven combat vehicles, one tank, four mortars, and two infantry fighting vehicles were captured as trophies by the Armenian Armed Forces units.

Thus, an agreement on the cessation of anti-terrorist activities was reached at 13:00 (GMT+4) on September 20.

