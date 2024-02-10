Azerbaijan detects artillery and tank shells in liberated Khojavand

A large number of artillery and tank shells have been found in Azerbaijan’s liberated Khojavand district, News.Az reports citing the Interior Ministry’s press service.

The shells were discovered as workers of the Khojavand district police department were conducting operations on regional territory.

Police officers found 56 artillery shells of different calibers, 16 tank shells, and 64 heads for tank shells in a building located in Kish village.

