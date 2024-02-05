Azerbaijan detects artillery shells in Khojaly district
- 05 Feb 2024 12:38
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 192957
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-detects-artillery-shells-in-khojaly-district Copied
Artillery shells were found in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly district during the review of the area in the country’s Karabakh region, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.
8 pieces of 122 mm armor-piercing, 273 pieces of shrapnel and 285 pieces of 122 mm artillery fuzes detected by the engineer-sapper units of the Azerbaijan Army were seized from the area in compliance with security rules.