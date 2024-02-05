Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan detects artillery shells in Khojaly district

Artillery shells were found in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly district during the review of the area in the country’s Karabakh region, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

8 pieces of 122 mm armor-piercing, 273 pieces of shrapnel and 285 pieces of 122 mm artillery fuzes detected by the engineer-sapper units of the Azerbaijan Army were seized from the area in compliance with security rules.


