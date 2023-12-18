Azerbaijan detects booby trap in school in liberated Khojavand (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A booby trap was detected in a school in Yemishjan village of Azerbaijan’s Khojavand district, News.Az reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

During the inspection conducted by ANAMA employees, an F-1 hand grenade mounted on a desk with adhesive tape was found in one of the classrooms of the school. It was put in a fighting position and fastened to a chair and a door handle with a rope.

Thus, when the door is opened or closed, the trap device may be activated as a result of pulling the rope. In addition, an F-1 hand grenade was also placed under the desk to cause a bigger explosion.

News.Az