Azerbaijan detects booby traps laid by Armenian military formations in Khojaly direction (PHOTO)

The Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units continue the activities on clearing the liberated territories from mines, the country's Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Five booby traps consisting of Armenian-made PMN-E anti-personnel mines and laid by Armenian military formations in the direction of the Khojaly region were detected.

The detected mines were removed, transported, and neutralized in compliance with safety regulations by the Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units.

News.Az