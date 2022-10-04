Azerbaijan detects nearly 100 coronavirus cases in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

96 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, while 131 patients have recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

Some two persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 821,757 with 811,060 recoveries and 9,921 deaths, while treatment of 776 others is underway.

A total of 7,260,232 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az