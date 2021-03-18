Azerbaijan detects new strain of coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new strain of coronavirus ('British' strain) has been detected in Azerbaijan, according to the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) of Azerbaijan.

According to the National Center for Hematology and Transfusiology, certain dubious variants are recorded in the analyzes for Sars Cov-2 in persons arriving and residing in Azerbaijan.

The strain 501Y.V1, B.1.1.7 ('British' strain) was detected in three blood samples.

The Coronavac vaccine, which is used in Azerbaijan, is also effective against new strains of coronavirus.

News.Az