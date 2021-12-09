Azerbaijan detects over 1,300 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 1,315 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

As many as 1,850 patients have recovered, and 19 have died in the country over the past day.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 601,028, with 571,088 recoveries and 8,038 deaths. Some 21,902 people are currently receiving treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 11,799 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,644,853.

News.Az