Azerbaijan detects unexploded ordnance in liberated Aghdam (VIDEO)

  • Azerbaijan
Unexploded ordnance was found in Aghdam district during the review of the territory in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Artillery shells of various calibers, hand grenades and other ordnance detected by the engineer-sapper units of the Azerbaijan Army were seized from the area in compliance with safety rules.

Activities on clearance of the liberated territories from mines and unexploded ordnance are underway.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

