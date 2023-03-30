Azerbaijan determined to prevent illegal activities of Armenia on its territory: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is determined to prevent illegal activities of Armenia on its territory, said Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

He was responding to the remarks voiced by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a government meeting on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Hajizada called unacceptable the statements of the Armenian prime minister regarding the appropriate control measures taken by the units of the Azerbaijani army without the use of any force, in order to suppress the intentions of Armenia to use the roads north of the Lachin-Khankendi road, on the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, for illegal activities in order to further aggravate the situation and committing possible provocations by transferring weapons and ammunition to the territory of Azerbaijan.

The spokesperson stressed that the prevention of Armenia’s illegal is the sovereign right of Azerbaijan.

“The illegal activities include active engagement in transferring manpower, ammunition, mines, and other military equipment to the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed. Azerbaijan is determined to take all necessary measures to prevent these activities,” Hajizada added.

News.Az