Azerbaijan determined to reintegrate Armenian residents of its Karabakh region - FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is determined to reintegrate Armenian residents of its Karabakh region into Azerbaijani society, said the country’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov as he addressed said at the 4th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe in Reykjavik on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

“We are determined in terms of the reintegration of ethnic Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan into the political, legal, economic and social framework of Azerbaijan as equal citizens. The Constitution and national legislation of Azerbaijan, along with the international documents that we are party to, in particular the European Convention on Human Rights and the Framework Convention for the Protection of Ethnic Minorities, provide solid ground in this regard,” FM Bayramov said.

The minister also underlined the importance of determining the fate of nearly 4,000 Azerbaijanis reported missing due to the conflict.

“As we embarked on healing the wounds of the past conflict, ensuring justice with respect to serious war crimes and crimes against humanity is of vital importance. In this regard, it is of paramount importance to shed light on the fate of about 4,000 Azerbaijanis who went missing due to the conflict,” Bayramov added.

News.Az