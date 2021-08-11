Azerbaijan developing tourism concept for liberated Shusha city, Dashalti village

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is preparing the concept of tourism work to be conducted in Shusha city and nearby Dashalty village, which were liberated from the Armenian occupation, Fuad Naghiyev, chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, told Trend on Aug.11.

"Corresponding work will begin in Sugovushan settlement as well. However, ensuring security is of primary importance," he said.

Naghiyev noted that it is also planned to develop the so-called dark tourism in Karabakh.

"As you know, this practice is widely used in many countries of the world. Part of the ruins in some places of a city is kept, and tourists visiting these ruins are informed about their history. We plan to implement this concept in Aghdam,” he said.

“In a certain area of the city [Aghdam], the remains of destroyed houses will be kept as they are. At the same time this would attract foreign tourists, as well as become a reminder for future generations. We mustn’t forget our history, we must draw lessons from it," added Naghiyev.

News.Az