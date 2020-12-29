Azerbaijan developing state program for restoration of liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is drafting a special state program for the restoration of its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, said Finance Minister Samir Sharifov.

The minister made the remarks Tuesday at a parliamentary meeting, commenting on the proposals, opinions, and questions from MPs.

During the discussion of the state budget, the MPs mainly put forward such proposals as allocating funds for the restoration of the liberated territories, increasing defense spending, and allocating additional funds to strengthen social protection.

"At present, the special state program draft is being developed for restoration work in the liberated territories. After that, the financial scope of work, the issues of attracting financial resources from abroad, and other issues will be clarified," Sharifov added.

News.Az