Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan developing tourism potential assessment concepts for Aghdam, Fuzuli cities

  • Noncategory
  • Share
Azerbaijan developing tourism potential assessment concepts for Aghdam, Fuzuli cities

Tourism potential assessment concepts are being developed for Azerbaijan's Aghdam and Fuzuli cities, Elgun Javadov, head of the regional tourism development sector of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, said at a press conference on Thursday.

Javadov said that currently, these concepts cover cities, and in the future, they will be aimed at assessing the tourism potential of the districts.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      