Azerbaijan developing tourism potential assessment concepts for Aghdam, Fuzuli cities
- 01 Jul 2021 14:02
Tourism potential assessment concepts are being developed for Azerbaijan's Aghdam and Fuzuli cities, Elgun Javadov, head of the regional tourism development sector of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, said at a press conference on Thursday.
Javadov said that currently, these concepts cover cities, and in the future, they will be aimed at assessing the tourism potential of the districts.