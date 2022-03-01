Azerbaijan develops bill on domestic trade

+ ↺ − 16 px

A bill on domestic trade has been developed in Azerbaijan, Mammad Abbasbeyli, Head of the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Supervision under the Economy Ministry, told journalists on Tuesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports from the press conference.

The State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Supervision on Tuesday held a press conference summing up the outcomes of 2021.

“We hope that government agencies will complete the coordination process for the bill this year, and the document will be submitted to the government,” Abbasbeyli added.

News.Az