Azerbaijan develops conceptual projects for construction of railway to liberated Kalbajar

Conceptual projects for the construction of a railway line to Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district have been developed, and the feasibility studies are underway, Aida Badalova, Adviser to the Minister of Digital Development and Transport, said on Thursday.

She made the remarks at a seminar on “Priorities in the field of digital development and transport in Azerbaijan,” News.Az reports.

The adviser noted that work regarding the first part of the Barda-Aghdam railway started, and the design of the second part is underway, adding that Fuzuli-Shusha and Horadiz-Aghband railway lines are also being designed.

