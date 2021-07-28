Azerbaijan develops mobile app for checking COVID passports

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's E-Gov Development Center has developed a mobile application for checking COVID passports, the center told News.Az.

The mobile application will be used by employees of the relevant departments and organizations, the message said.

“From September 1, 2021, a separate category of authorized persons will have access to the mobile application system for checking citizens’ COVID passports. To simplify and speed up the verification process, the application will read QR codes. In addition, it can be used by entering the details of the identity card. The mobile application will gain access to information about citizens through the icazə.e-gov.az portal,” noted the message.

The center stated that citizens, through the portals myGov.az, its.gov.az or the e-TABIB mobile application, will be able to familiarize themselves with their COVID passport or receive a corresponding statement if necessary.

According to the amendments to the Cabinet of Ministers decree ‘On measures on the extension of the special quarantine regime and the removal of certain restrictions,' from September 1, 2021, citizens aged over 18 will be able to use the services of catering facilities, hotels and large shopping centers only if they have COVID passports.

News.Az