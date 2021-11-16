Azerbaijan devises new development strategy for 2022-2030

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is entering a new stage of development, which will cover 2022-2030, said the country’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

The minister made the statement during discussions of the draft state budget for 2022 at a parliamentary plenary session on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

He stressed that Azerbaijan has devised a new development strategy for 2022-2030.

"We are faced with such primary tasks as sustainable economic growth, financial stability of the national economy and the restoration of the liberated territories. The relevant structures held fruitful discussions for this purpose," Jabbarov said.

The minister added that the state budget provides for measures to implement social programs.

News.Az