Azerbaijan develops roadmap for development of National Strategy on AI: Minister

A roadmap for the development of the National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence has been drawn up, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“This has been done within the framework of the cooperation between the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the World Economic Forum’s Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning platform. Digitalization and the application of the modern technological solutions will facilitate the efficient utilization of our country’s economic potential,” the minister tweeted.

