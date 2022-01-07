Azerbaijan develops roadmap for restoration of historical, cultural monuments on its liberated lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

A roadmap for the restoration of historical and cultural monuments in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation has been developed, Azad Jafarli, head of the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture, told journalists on Friday, News.Az reports.

He noted that the roadmap is connected with the protection and restoration of historical and cultural monuments in the liberated cities and districts of Azerbaijan.

"Digital maps were compiled and submitted to the relevant authorities in order to ensure measures for the protection of monuments, historically, architecturally and archaeologically valuable facilities, located in the liberated districts, during the implementation of infrastructure projects," Jafarli added.

News.Az