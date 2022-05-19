Azerbaijan develops roadmap for restoration of monuments in its liberated lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

A roadmap for the restoration of monuments in the liberated Azerbaijani territories has been developed, the country’s Minister of Culture Anar Karimov told journalists in Shusha on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“The monuments discovered in the liberated territories are grouped according to its significance and the scale of destruction. After this process, a roadmap for the restoration of these monuments must be prepared, which we have already been done at the ministerial level,” he said.

Minister Karimov noted that the roadmap allows carrying out the restoration of monuments in a planned manner.

“In this process, the Ministry of Culture is receiving assistance from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Shusha State Reserve and the special representations of the Azerbaijani President in the liberated territories,” the minister added.

