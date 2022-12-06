Azerbaijan develops rural business information system with EU support

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has developed a Rural Business Information System (RBIS) with the technical support of the European Union, Firdovsi Fikratzade, Director of the Azerbaijani Agro Research Center under the Ministry of Agriculture, said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks during an event dedicated to the support project for the development of a rural business information system with EU’s support, which was held in Baku, News.Az reports.

Fikratzade noted that the project is aimed at the development of agricultural activities in the Azerbaijani regions.

“There is a project enabling investors to get the necessary information about the agricultural industry in Azerbaijan, and many other projects. In the future, it’s planned to expand the electronic capabilities of the project, as well as integrate it into other information systems,” he added.

News.Az