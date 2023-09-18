Azerbaijan develops special maps of mass graves in its liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

The data collected last year allowed the preparation of special maps of mass graves in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, said Ismayil Akhundov, Head of the Working Group of the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons,

He made the remarks at an international conference on the topic “Increasing national and global efforts to clarify the fate of missing persons” held in Baku, News.Az reports.

Akhundov noted that excavations and exhumation of remains are being carried out in the liberated Azerbaijani lands.

“The working group of the State Commission continues to collect information about burial sites,” he said.

Up to now, 10 mass graves of Azerbaijanis have been discovered in the liberated territories, and 15 remains found in the mass graves have been identified.

News.Az