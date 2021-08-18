Azerbaijan did not shoot at Armenian fire truck: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Army did not shoot at an Armenian fire truck, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said.

The ministry made the statement commenting on the information of the Armenian media that allegedly on August 17, at 20:40, units of the Azerbaijani army opened fire on a fire truck which arrived to extinguish the fire.

“The fire starting at about 18:00 in the dry pasture area in the foothills near the settlement of Gaybali in Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, was visually noticed by our units stationed at heights. Russian peacekeepers were immediately informed to prevent the fire from spreading and extinguishing it in time,” the ministry noted.

“We hereby state that the information spread by the opposing side, especially about the alleged shooting at the fire truck by our units in this direction is false, and such fact has not been registered by the Russian peacekeepers either,” added the Azerbaijani ministry.

