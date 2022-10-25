Azerbaijan discloses amount of funds to be allocated for restoration of its liberated territories next year

Azerbaijan discloses amount of funds to be allocated for restoration of its liberated territories next year

Azerbaijan is intending to allocate 3 billion manat ($1.7 billion) for the restoration and reconstruction of its liberated territories next year.

This is reflected in the bill “On the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023,” which was submitted to the country’s parliament on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The restoration of liberated territories and ensuring the 'Great Return' process are the main directions in the bill on the state budget for 2023. In this direction, an annual increase in allocations from the state budget can be seen.

According to the bill, the revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for the next year are forecast at the level of 30.7 billion manat ($18 billion), and expenditures - 33.3 billion manat ($19.5 billion).

News.Az