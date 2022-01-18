Azerbaijan discloses cost of bus trips to liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the Land Transport Agency under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport Anar Rzayev disclosed the cost of bus trips to the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, News.Az reports.

The cost of tickets for trips on the Baku-Shusha-Baku route will be 10.4 manat ($6.1), Baku-Aghdam-Baku - 9.4 manat ($5.5), Ahmadbayli-Shusha - seven manat ($4.1), Fuzuli International Airport-Shusha - six manat ($3.5). The prices are shown for one-way trips.

The buses will depart from Baku at 06:30 (GMT +4), and from Ahmadbayli and Barda at 10:00.

The tickets will be sold online via the website yolumuzqarabaga.az. In order to ensure safety, the passengers will be insured, and the movement of buses will be monitored by a GPS system.

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency will ensure security along the bus routes.

News.Az