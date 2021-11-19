Azerbaijan discloses data on demining ops in liberated areas on border with Iran (PHOTO)
The engineering and fortification units of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan have cleared mines and unexploded ordnance from 25 hectares of the country's liberated lands on the Azerbaijani-Iranian border since the beginning of November, SBS told News.Az.
According to SBS, 38 PMN-2 antipersonnel mines were found and neutralized during the reporting period.
It is noted that the installation of engineering fences was completed on a 1,230-meter section along the state border, and work continues on a 1,300-meter section.