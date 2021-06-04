3 people, including 2 journalists, killed in mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Prosecutor General's Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan have issued a joint statement on the death of media workers as a result of a landmine explosion.

The statement reads:

"Armenian armed forces continue to commit criminal acts against our citizens by mining our territories in gross violation of the basic norms and principles of international humanitarian law, including the requirements of the Geneva Conventions of 1949.

At about 11.00 am on June 4, 2021, a Kamaz passenger car with employees of TV channels and news agencies dispatched to the de-occupied Kalbajar region for the performance of their official duties was hit by an anti-tank mine while driving in the direction of the Susuzlug village. Three people, including Siraj Abishov (cameraman of AzTV), Maharram Ibrahimov (employee of AZERTAC news agency), Arif Aliyev (deputy representative of the head of the Executive Power in the Susuzlug village) died, and four others were hospitalized with various injuries.

The prosecutor's office and police immediately inspected the scene, appointed a forensic examination and other procedural actions.

The Military Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan has launched a criminal case under Article 100.2 (planning, preparation, initiation, or waging wars of aggression), 116.0.6 (violation of international humanitarian law during an armed conflict), and other articles of the Criminal Code.

An intensive investigation is underway.

News.Az