Azerbaijan discloses latest data on demining work in liberated lands

The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan has released the latest information on demining operations carried out in the country’s territories, previously liberated from Armenian occupation.

From April 5 to 10, 90 anti-personnel and 47 anti-tank mines, as well as 435 pieces of unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized in Karabakh region, the agency said.

More than 60 hectares of land have been cleared of mines, the agency added.

