Azerbaijan discloses non-working days in March 2018

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will have eight non-working days in March 2018.

8 March – International Women’s Day is not considered a working day in Azerbaijan, APA reports.

According to the decision (dated December 6, 2017) of the Cabinet of Ministers on Novruz, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha in 2018, Novruz holiday will be celebrated on March 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24.

According to the Labor Code, as March 24 falls on a Saturday, which considered a non-working day in Azerbaijan, 26 March will a day off.

On December 20, 2017, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan approved a calendar of working and non-working days for 2018.

News.Az

News.Az