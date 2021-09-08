Azerbaijan discloses number citizens vaccinated against COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 64,033 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 26,550 citizens, and the second one to 37,483 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 7,371,182 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,418,214 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,952,968 people - the second dose.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

News.Az